Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $137.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $137.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Berenberg Bank raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Qualys Price Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $101.10 and a 52-week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.49.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $125.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.12 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 25.13%. Analysts predict that Qualys will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,281 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,125 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Qualys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Qualys in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

