Analysts Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$12.54

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.54.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$9.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.47 billion and a PE ratio of 10.53. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.