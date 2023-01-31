Critical Survey: CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) & Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) and Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of CB Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 19.55% 9.67% 0.78% Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.06% 5.96% 0.34%

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. CB Financial Services pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Glen Burnie Bancorp pays out 78.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares CB Financial Services and Glen Burnie Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $57.54 million 1.96 $11.25 million $2.18 10.18 Glen Burnie Bancorp $12.15 million 1.89 $2.52 million $0.51 15.71

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Glen Burnie Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CB Financial Services and Glen Burnie Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

CB Financial Services beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The company operates through the Community Banking and Insurance Brokerage Services segments. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer loans as well as a variety of deposit products for individuals and businesses. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, PA.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking business through the The Bank of Glen Burnie. The firm also acquires, holds, and disposes real property, through GBB Properties, Inc. Its loan portfolio comprises consumer, residential real estate, indirect, commercial, construction, and commercial real estate loans. It also offers various ancillary products and services, which include safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machines, telephone banking, and customer call center services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Glen Burnie, MD.

