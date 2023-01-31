Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.

Crown Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Crown stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Crown Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 15.3% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Crown by 1.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

