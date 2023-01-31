Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $95.27.
Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Crown from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th.
Crown Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Crown stock opened at $86.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.24. Crown has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $130.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.
Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.
