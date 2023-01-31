Brokerages Set Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) PT at GBX 2,337.50

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,337.50 ($28.87).

CCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,600 ($32.11) to GBX 2,500 ($30.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,750 ($33.96) to GBX 2,950 ($36.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.47) price target on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 1,941.50 ($23.98) on Thursday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($17.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,552 ($31.52). The firm has a market cap of £7.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,516.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,965.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,959.95.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,027 ($25.03) per share, with a total value of £4,074.27 ($5,031.83). Insiders have acquired 633 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,491 in the last three months.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

