Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Receives $15.44 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.44.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Root from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Root to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Root has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.74 million. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Root will post -21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Meyer Malka sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $70,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,107 shares in the company, valued at $205,189.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.59% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROOT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Root during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Root in the 3rd quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

