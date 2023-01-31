Reviewing Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) & Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and Verb Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group N/A N/A -$830,000.00 N/A N/A Verb Technology $10.52 million 1.88 -$34.49 million ($0.31) -0.62

Wag! Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verb Technology.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Verb Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Wag! Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Verb Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Wag! Group and Verb Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Verb Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 96.54%. Verb Technology has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 1,337.53%. Given Verb Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verb Technology is more favorable than Wag! Group.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Verb Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A N/A -29.81% Verb Technology -269.61% -155.57% -72.88%

Summary

Wag! Group beats Verb Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Co., Inc. engages in transforming how businesses captivate and engage customers. The firm’s Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology and consists of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. The firm’s applications are available in both mobile and desktop versions and are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis. It includes verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The company was founded by Rory J. Cutaia on November 27, 2012 and is headquartered

