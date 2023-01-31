Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.80.

MD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Pediatrix Medical Group alerts:

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of MD opened at $15.11 on Thursday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.50%. Research analysts expect that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $342,464.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 278,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Pediatrix Medical Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.