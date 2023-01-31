Critical Contrast: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Vivos and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivos N/A N/A -127.49% NuVasive -1.70% 12.49% 4.71%

Volatility & Risk

Vivos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivos 0 0 0 0 N/A NuVasive 0 4 5 0 2.56

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vivos and NuVasive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NuVasive has a consensus target price of $51.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given NuVasive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Vivos.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivos and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivos $10,000.00 2,047.22 -$2.53 million N/A N/A NuVasive $1.14 billion 2.06 -$64.09 million ($0.42) -107.14

Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive.

Summary

NuVasive beats Vivos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

