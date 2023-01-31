Critical Contrast: NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) vs. Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL)

Vivos (OTCMKTS:RDGL – Get Rating) and NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.
Profitability
This table compares Vivos and NuVasive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vivos
|N/A
|N/A
|-127.49%
|NuVasive
|-1.70%
|12.49%
|4.71%
Volatility & Risk
Vivos has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NuVasive has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Ratings
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vivos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|NuVasive
|0
|4
|5
|0
|2.56
NuVasive has a consensus target price of $51.62, indicating a potential upside of 14.70%. Given NuVasive’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NuVasive is more favorable than Vivos.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Vivos and NuVasive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vivos
|$10,000.00
|2,047.22
|-$2.53 million
|N/A
|N/A
|NuVasive
|$1.14 billion
|2.06
|-$64.09 million
|($0.42)
|-107.14
Vivos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NuVasive.
Summary
NuVasive beats Vivos on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Vivos
Vivos, Inc. is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals. The company was founded by James C. Katzaroff on December 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Richland, WA.
About NuVasive
NuVasive, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring. The company was founded by Alexis V. Lukianov on July 21, 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
