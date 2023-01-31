William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT)

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MiX Telematics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for MiX Telematics’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

MiX Telematics Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of MiX Telematics stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. MiX Telematics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76.

In other MiX Telematics news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total transaction of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,941.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robin A. Frew sold 600,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $180,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,659,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin A. Frew sold 160,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.30, for a total value of $48,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,259,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,977,941.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957,920 shares of company stock valued at $583,625. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiX Telematics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,264,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 53,524 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 686,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 28,048 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 7,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.