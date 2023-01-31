Potbelly Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Potbelly in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Potbelly’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share.

Get Potbelly alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.56. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11. The company has a market cap of $232.93 million, a PE ratio of -202.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $117.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.10 million.

Insider Activity at Potbelly

In other news, CEO Robert D. Wright purchased 9,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,982.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 605,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,074.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Potbelly

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Potbelly by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Potbelly

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corp. engages in the owning and operating of sandwich restaurants. It offers toasty sandwiches, signature salads, and other fresh menu items. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.