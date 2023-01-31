Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for W. R. Berkley Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for W. R. Berkley’s current full-year earnings is $4.93 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for W. R. Berkley’s FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WRB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.61.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WRB stock opened at $69.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.73 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 657,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 926,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.