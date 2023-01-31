Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Thorne now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Auto Trader Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Auto Trader Group’s FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ATDRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 528 ($6.52) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Auto Trader Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.45) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Auto Trader Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Auto Trader Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.29.

OTCMKTS:ATDRY opened at $1.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1.66. Auto Trader Group has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 1.22%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

