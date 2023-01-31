National Bank Financial Weighs in on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.07. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Several other research firms have also commented on BIP. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.02.

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.92 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.31 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 15,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 24,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,893 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 553.87%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, Data, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.