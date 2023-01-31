Brokers Set Expectations for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $5.58 per share.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.74. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $514.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BOOT. Bank of America started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Boot Barn from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Boot Barn from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $84.18 on Monday. Boot Barn has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $105.66. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins purchased 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.34 per share, with a total value of $130,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,948.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,080,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 632.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,628 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 18.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 7.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

