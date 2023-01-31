ICU Medical, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for ICU Medical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.04. The consensus estimate for ICU Medical’s current full-year earnings is $5.18 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for ICU Medical’s FY2024 earnings at $7.76 EPS.

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut shares of ICU Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $190.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.26. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $128.90 and a 52 week high of $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -122.40 and a beta of 0.53.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.38. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $597.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.90 million.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total transaction of $52,039.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,725.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in ICU Medical by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,089 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $337,542,000 after acquiring an additional 632,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,008,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,859,000 after acquiring an additional 486,551 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,016,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,122,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $472,466,000 after buying an additional 171,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,238,000 after buying an additional 116,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

