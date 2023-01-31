Littelfuse (LFUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.24 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $658.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.13 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 20.76%. On average, analysts expect Littelfuse to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Littelfuse Price Performance

Littelfuse stock opened at $246.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.25. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $281.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $874,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,053.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,678 shares of company stock worth $1,142,563. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,553,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 346,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,434,000 after buying an additional 49,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,100,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen downgraded shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

