Modine Manufacturing (MOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Modine Manufacturing has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $578.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.52%. On average, analysts expect Modine Manufacturing to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.27. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.44.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total transaction of $1,174,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,559.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,639,000 after acquiring an additional 144,771 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,008,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 126,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Modine Manufacturing

(Get Rating)

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.