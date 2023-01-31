Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Landstar System Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
Landstar System Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landstar System by 58.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.
About Landstar System
Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.
