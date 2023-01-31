Landstar System (LSTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Landstar System to post earnings of $2.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $168.26 on Tuesday. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.77 and its 200-day moving average is $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landstar System

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Landstar System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the first quarter worth $26,416,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Landstar System by 21.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,432,000 after purchasing an additional 98,958 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Landstar System by 58.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 87,638 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after acquiring an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 12.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,874,000 after acquiring an additional 45,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

