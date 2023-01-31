Globe Life (GL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Globe Life to post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock opened at $119.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $87.87 and a 52-week high of $123.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.80.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Globe Life

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.14.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total value of $1,136,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $951,142.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $1,235,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 730,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,256,960.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $1,136,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,142.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,373 shares of company stock worth $8,079,441. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

