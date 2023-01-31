Oppenheimer Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $4.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.25. The consensus estimate for Intuitive Surgical’s current full-year earnings is $4.22 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.53.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $242.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $264.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.11. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total value of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,686,576.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $407,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,769 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,283,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,488,912,000 after purchasing an additional 282,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,887,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,227,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,885 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,692,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,156,788,000 after acquiring an additional 816,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,220,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,054,908,000 after acquiring an additional 38,293 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,268,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,132,742,000 after acquiring an additional 69,717 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.