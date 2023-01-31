FY2023 EPS Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.96 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. The consensus estimate for Hanmi Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAFC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

Institutional Trading of Hanmi Financial

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $22.94 on Monday. Hanmi Financial has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $27.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the third quarter worth $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the second quarter worth $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 277.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Further Reading

