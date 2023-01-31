Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on InterContinental Hotels Group PLC’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for InterContinental Hotels Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for InterContinental Hotels Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share.
IHG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($72.87) to GBX 6,200 ($76.57) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,450 ($54.96) to GBX 4,200 ($51.87) in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,610.71.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHG. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,693,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,649,000 after purchasing an additional 674,404 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter valued at $11,702,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 251.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after buying an additional 68,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.67% of the company’s stock.
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
