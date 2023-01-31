KLA Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $24.83 Per Share (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KLA in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $24.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $24.79. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $468.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.86 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KLA’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.38 EPS.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.59 earnings per share.

KLA Stock Performance

KLAC has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.61.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $387.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. KLA has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $429.46. The firm has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KLA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,911,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 21.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

