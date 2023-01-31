Monro, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Monro in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.61 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.63 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Monro had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of MNRO stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. Monro has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 126.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monro in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

