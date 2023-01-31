FY2023 EPS Estimates for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) Boosted by DA Davidson

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.50. The consensus estimate for Peoples Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hovde Group downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Shares of PEBO stock opened at $29.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day moving average of $29.46. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.63 and a 52 week high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,192,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,435,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,640,000 after acquiring an additional 81,594 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,396,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 722,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4,829.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 492,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,759,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

