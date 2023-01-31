FY2023 EPS Estimates for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reduced by Oppenheimer

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now forecasts that the technology company will earn $6.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. The consensus estimate for OSI Systems’ current full-year earnings is $6.08 per share.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

OSIS opened at $92.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.61. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $103.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in OSI Systems by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in OSI Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

In other OSI Systems news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $2,117,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,353,554.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Grindstaff sold 802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $67,985.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,595.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,049 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

