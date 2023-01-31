FY2023 EPS Estimates for Plug Power Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.70). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLUG. TheStreet cut Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Plug Power from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $15.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.63. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $11.49 and a 52-week high of $32.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 107.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $188.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.94 million.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Plug Power by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $947,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Plug Power by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,250,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 320,262 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Plug Power by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

