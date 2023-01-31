FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Lowered by National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.

Get AltaGas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.04.

AltaGas Trading Down 0.8 %

TSE ALA opened at C$24.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$25.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.88. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$22.05 and a 52 week high of C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.

AltaGas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 155.96%.

AltaGas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.