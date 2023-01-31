FY2023 EPS Estimates for AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Lowered by National Bank Financial

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for AltaGas in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.97. The consensus estimate for AltaGas’ current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALA. CIBC increased their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.04.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.13 billion.
In other AltaGas news, Director David Wallace Cornhill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. In other news, Director David Wallace Cornhill acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$22.70 per share, with a total value of C$113,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,453,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,999,602.90. Also, Senior Officer Randy Warren Toone sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.49, for a total transaction of C$1,214,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,227,993.63.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 155.96%.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
