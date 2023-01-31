Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 target price on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.59 million and a P/E ratio of -222.78. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Rating)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.