Aya Gold & Silver Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million during the quarter.
Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance
Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$8.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$931.59 million and a P/E ratio of -222.78. Aya Gold & Silver has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$11.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$8.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Aya Gold & Silver
Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.
