FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Enerplus in a research note issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will earn $3.75 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.94. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$33.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Barclays set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$21.90.

Enerplus Price Performance

Shares of ERF opened at C$23.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$14.17 and a twelve month high of C$25.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.47.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Rating) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.92 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$940.16 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas sold 157,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.21, for a total transaction of C$3,505,065.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 324,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,203,663.31.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.74%.

Enerplus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.