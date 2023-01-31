FY2023 Earnings Estimate for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for GFL Environmental in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GFL Environmental’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental Trading Down 1.6 %

TSE GFL opened at C$41.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$37.42. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$31.57 and a twelve month high of C$42.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.54.

GFL Environmental Cuts Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.71 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -5.91%.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.