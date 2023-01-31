FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Perpetual Energy Inc. (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Perpetual Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Stifel Firstegy has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Perpetual Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share.

Perpetual Energy (TSE:PMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.86 million during the quarter.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$0.70 price objective on shares of Perpetual Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

TSE PMT opened at C$0.69 on Monday. Perpetual Energy has a one year low of C$0.59 and a one year high of C$1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$45.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.97.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

