Microchip Technology (MCHP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2023 guidance at $1.54-$1.56 EPS and its Q3 guidance at $1.54-$1.56 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 47.90% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $75.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.328 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 115,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 43,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 86,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.