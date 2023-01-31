Stifel Firstegy Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Paramount Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.15. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.43 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC lifted their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paramount Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.56.

Shares of POU opened at C$30.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$22.16 and a 1 year high of C$40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 8.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.66.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$607.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 17th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.01%.

In related news, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$739,558. In other Paramount Resources news, Director Robert M. Macdonald sold 11,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.97, for a total value of C$358,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$531,354.30. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.00 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$739,558. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $51,572.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

