FY2023 EPS Estimates for Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Stifel Firstegy reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Pine Cliff Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Pine Cliff Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pine Cliff Energy from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Shares of PNE opened at C$1.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$451.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.70. Pine Cliff Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.69 and a 12 month high of C$2.05.

Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$62.78 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. This is a positive change from Pine Cliff Energy’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

