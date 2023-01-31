Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANHGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MANH stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $155.81.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Earnings History for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

