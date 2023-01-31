Manhattan Associates (MANH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.7 %
MANH stock opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.77. Manhattan Associates has a 52 week low of $106.02 and a 52 week high of $155.81.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MANH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.
About Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
