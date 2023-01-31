Methanex (MEOH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Methanex to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Methanex Stock Down 0.4 %

MEOH stock opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. Methanex has a twelve month low of $28.73 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 10.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MEOH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Methanex from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com cut Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Methanex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Methanex from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

