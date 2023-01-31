Lightspeed Commerce (LSPD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Lightspeed Commerce has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance at EPS.
Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. On average, analysts expect Lightspeed Commerce to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 5.7 %
Shares of LSPD stock opened at $17.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.18. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 6.41.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $65.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
