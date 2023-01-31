LPL Financial (LPLA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect LPL Financial to post earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $232.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $140.65 and a 12 month high of $271.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $276.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $287.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brent Simonich purchased 920 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 18.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

