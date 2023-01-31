MicroStrategy (MSTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($1.90). MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 348.42% and a negative net margin of 261.38%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.30 million. On average, analysts expect MicroStrategy to post $-26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSTR opened at $245.69 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $132.56 and a twelve month high of $522.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.99. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 2.19.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

