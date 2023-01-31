LifeVantage (LFVN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. LifeVantage has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.27-$0.39 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $51.77 million during the quarter.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

LFVN stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.89. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50 and a beta of 1.10.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeVantage

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. LifeVantage’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LifeVantage by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corp. engages in the identification, research, development and distribution of advanced nutraceutical dietary supplements and personal care products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas Region, and Asia/Pacific and Europe Region. Its products include Protandim, LifeVantage Omega+ and ProBio, TrueScience and Petandim for dogs.

