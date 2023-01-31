Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.05. The consensus estimate for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.40 EPS.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $701.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $71.46 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $102.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.13 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,481,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,379,000 after buying an additional 808,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,361,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,286,000 after buying an additional 347,525 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,971,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,724,000 after purchasing an additional 880,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,512,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,207,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,416,000 after purchasing an additional 506,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.