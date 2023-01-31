Alight (NYSE:ALIT) versus Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Critical Survey

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Lyft has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alight has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lyft and Alight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lyft -32.26% -54.39% -12.18% Alight 2.46% 3.65% 1.67%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lyft 1 16 14 0 2.42 Alight 0 0 5 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lyft and Alight, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Lyft presently has a consensus target price of $23.16, indicating a potential upside of 48.97%. Alight has a consensus target price of $12.86, indicating a potential upside of 37.66%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Alight.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lyft and Alight’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lyft $3.21 billion 1.75 -$1.06 billion ($3.58) -4.34 Alight $2.92 billion 1.78 -$60.00 million $0.16 58.38

Alight has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lyft. Lyft is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alight, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Lyft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Lyft shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alight beats Lyft on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip. The company was founded by Marcus Cohn, John Zimmer, Rajat Suri, Matt van Horn, and Logan Green in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Alight

Alight, Inc. operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. It offers employer solutions comprising integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial health, employee wellbeing, and payroll; and professional services, including cloud deployment and consulting offerings that provides human capital and financial platforms, as well as cloud advisory and deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms, such as Workday, SAP SuccessFactors, Oracle, and Cornerstone OnDemand. Alight, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

