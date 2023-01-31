Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target Raised to $807.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $709.00 to $807.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $697.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $644.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $611.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.93. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $676.98. The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 over the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares during the period. Finally, AF Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 21.6% in the second quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

