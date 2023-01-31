Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Price Target to $685.00

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $463.00 to $685.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $697.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of FICO opened at $644.28 on Friday. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $676.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $611.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $514.93.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 47.61% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.02, for a total value of $144,940.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,300.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock worth $12,180,047 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.