JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) & Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Financial Comparison

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating) and JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and JOYY’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. $16.36 million 2.66 -$390,000.00 N/A N/A JOYY $2.47 billion 1.14 -$80.29 million $6.95 5.20

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JOYY.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.5% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of JOYY shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.9% of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of JOYY shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and JOYY’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. N/A N/A N/A JOYY 23.37% 4.02% 2.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. and JOYY, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. 0 0 0 0 N/A JOYY 0 2 1 0 2.33

JOYY has a consensus target price of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 36.54%. Given JOYY’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe JOYY is more favorable than Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV..

Summary

JOYY beats Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV.

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. operates as a platform services company in India. The company offers linear content streaming/telecasting and telemedicine services. As of September 30, 2022, it had eight million active users. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mumbai, India.

About JOYY

JOYY, Inc. engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others. The Live Streaming segment engages in the sales of in-channel virtual items used on live streaming platforms, including YY Live platform and Huya platform. The Online Games segment engages in the sales of in-game virtual items used for games. The Membership segment engages in the collection of membership subscription fees. The Others segment engages in the online education platform and online advertising and promotion. The company was founded by Xueling Li and Jun Lei in April 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

