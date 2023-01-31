Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) vs. Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Head to Head Comparison

Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Houston American Energy and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Houston American Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 0 2 2 0 2.50

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $32.44, indicating a potential upside of 115.86%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Houston American Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Houston American Energy has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.6% of Houston American Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of Houston American Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Houston American Energy and Vermilion Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Houston American Energy $1.33 million 26.80 -$1.02 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.66 billion 1.48 $916.54 million $5.93 2.53

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Houston American Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Houston American Energy and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Houston American Energy -52.84% -8.93% -8.58% Vermilion Energy 37.21% 44.47% 17.71%

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Houston American Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A. Ghersinich in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

