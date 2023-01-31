Celestica (NYSE:CLS) PT Raised to $14.00

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CLS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their target price on Celestica from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Celestica from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.08.
Celestica Price Performance
NYSE:CLS opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.01. Celestica has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $14.28.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Celestica by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Celestica in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Celestica
Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS). The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.
