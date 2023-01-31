Critical Contrast: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) vs. CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Rating) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Perma-Pipe International has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and CECO Environmental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perma-Pipe International $145.25 million 0.57 $6.06 million $0.69 14.97 CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.46 $1.43 million $0.20 69.25

Analyst Ratings

Perma-Pipe International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CECO Environmental. Perma-Pipe International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Perma-Pipe International and CECO Environmental, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perma-Pipe International 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 2 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 26.35%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Perma-Pipe International.

Profitability

This table compares Perma-Pipe International and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perma-Pipe International 3.93% 10.54% 4.55% CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Perma-Pipe International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Perma-Pipe International on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perma-Pipe International

(Get Rating)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products, insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants, and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation. The company was founded on October 12, 1993 and is headquartered in Spring, TX.

About CECO Environmental

(Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries. The Industrial Solutions segment serves the industrial pollution control market. The Fluid Handling Solutions segment provides pump and filtration solutions that maintain safe and clean operations in some of the most harsh and toxic environments. The company was founded by Phillip DeZwirek in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

